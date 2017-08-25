× Sebastian Gorka resigns from White House

Sebastian Gorka has resigned from his position as a top counterterrorism adviser to President Donald Trump, a White House official tells CNN.

Gorka was also a member of the White House’s Strategic Initiatives Group, which he described as a focal point for task forces collaborating with people outside government. His resignation adds to a long list of high-profile departures from the White House, including chief strategist Steve Bannon, chief of staff Reince Priebus and press secretary Sean Spicer.

The Federalist first reported Gorka’s resignation.

Gorka was one of Trump’s most prominent cheerleaders, frequently hitting the radio airwaves to defend the President’s policies and public statements. Gorka’s work for Trump goes back as far as 2015, as federal election commission filings showed that Gorka was paid $8,000 that October to be a policy consultant for the Trump campaign.

But a CNN K-File review of Gorka’s public comments throughout the presidential campaign shows that even after his work for Trump, the former Breitbart national security editor offered stinging critiques of his future boss’s rhetoric on key foreign policy issues from terrorism to Russia and China.

Gorka, a US citizen who was born in Britain and has Hungarian parents, was known for his dire warnings of Islamic terrorism while at Breitbart.

Though his role at the White House was always nebulous, he emerged as a top spokesman for the Trump administration, frequently appearing on CNN and other networks.