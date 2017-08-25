× R. Kelly concert in Memphis canceled, promoter says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The promoter for the R. Kelly show at FedExForum said Friday the show is canceled.

R. Kelly had been scheduled to play Memphis on Sunday. Ticketmaster.com shows no tickets are available.

A message on FedExForum’s home page says the cancellation was “due to unforeseen circumstances.” No further information, including about any refunds, is given.

The R&B singer has faced an outcry and a string of canceled concerts after allegations surfaced that he kept young women in a “sex cult,” including one woman with Memphis ties.

