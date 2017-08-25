× Report: Driver punches Audi, drinks a beer, flees police on skateboard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man was taken into custody after allegedly punching an Audi, then drinking a beer in front of officers and fleeing on a skateboard.

According to a police report, the victim was driving an Audi A5 northbound on North Evergreen near Poplar Avenue when the suspect pulled out of a private drive and blocked his path with his Volkswagen Jetta.

The Jetta driver jumped out of the vehicle, cursing at the victim and punching the hood of the Audi. The suspect then got back in his car and allegedly intentionally struck the Audi causing $2,000 in damage to the front bumper before speeding away.

As the victim was giving a statement to police service technicians, the suspect returned, parked his car and began drinking a beer in front of the group, police said. However, before they could question him the suspect once more fled the scene on a skateboard.

It’s unclear if he made his escape with the beer still in his hand.

Officers eventually took the man into custody several blocks down the street. They said the suspect was “staggering in the roadway, had watery bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and strong odor of intoxicants.”

He was taken into custody without further incident.

So far, his identity has not been released.