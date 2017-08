× Pedestrian struck on the Highland Strip

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD detectives are investigating an accident involving a pedestrian on the Highland Strip near the University of Memphis.

Police say a pedestrian was struck around 2 a.m. Friday outside Newby’s on South Highland St. near Southern Ave.

The pedestrian was taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The female driver remained on the scene.

There’s no word yet on whether she’ll face any charges for the accident.