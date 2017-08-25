Officer joins 92-year-old woman for a parking lot dance party

AUSTIN, Texas — An impromptu parking lot dance party has gone viral, capturing hearts and bringing smiles to thousands of faces.

Meet 92-year-old Millie Seiver.

Her friends say she can often times be found cutting a rug with the best of them, and that’s exactly how Austin Police Sergeant Kim Lenz spotted her — dancing alone in the middle of a parking lot without a care in the world.

Not missing a beat, the officer cranked up the tunes, jumped out of the car and started dancing too.

The moment and what happened after it was posted online was completely unexpected, Seiver told ABC 6 News.

“I don’t know, I was just so amazed, I was so shocked, I didn’t think it would go any further than that,” she said. “Probably a little proud, I suppose, of the fact that it drew attention that I’m able to do what I can do.”

The video has been seen by at least 94,000 people and shared more than 1200 times.