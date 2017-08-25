× Murder charge dropped in 3-year-old’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The first-degree murder charge against a father in his three-year-old son’s death has been dropped.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office confirmed in an email Judge Karen Massey dismissed the charge against Cortez Wilkerson due to a lack of evidence. However, she reportedly found probable cause for reckless homicide.

The 25-year-old is still being charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell, felony weapon possession and possession of drug paraphernalia after authorities rushed his son, Kash Sharp, to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. He later died from his injuries.

Wilkerson has maintained his innocence. His attorney, Blake Ballin, has said Wilkerson is “completely heartbroken” over the death of his son, but the medical examiner said he’s the only person who could have fired the weapon that killed the little boy.

In the police report, investigators even noted that “the physical evidence on the scene did not match the account of events given by Cortez Wilkerson.” They even noted Wilkerson’s story changed several times.

Drug paraphernalia, a .40-caliber pistol and 16 live rounds were found during a search of the address, investigators said.