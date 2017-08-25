Tax free weekend on weapons and hunting goods brings big business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MISSISSIPPI—The race to save has brought people flying through Danny Metcalf's door at Bullfrog corner pawn and guns where he's known simply as the gunfather.

"A lot of people save up for this weekend," Metcalf said.

This weekend is big business he expects to bring in at least 50 thousand in just three days, that's triple the norm.

"To us we call it bigger than Christmas," Metcalf said.

Metcalf says buyers have their scopes on saving big and getting a great deal.

"They save seven dollars on ever hundred on ammo, pistols and rifles, any sporting goods

He says the tax break gives customers the reason they need to pick up items they've already had their eyes on.

"I had one gentleman show up this morning pick up 3 guns he knew exactly what he wanted," Metcalf said.

The gunfather says it's an outdoor lover's dream

"Worse than a kid in a candy store because they can afford it parents have to buy candy.

Metcalf says he's normally closed Sunday but this weekend he'll be open.