Marion schools denies report that student forced to walk home

MARION, Ark. — Marion School District officials are denying allegations that a middle school student was forced to walk miles home after he missed his bus Thursday.

According to a Facebook post by the student’s mother, the principal of Marion Middle School did not allow her 11-year-old to call home, forcing him to walk 20 miles to his home in Turrell. Someone saw him walking along the interstate and asked him why he was walking, then let him make a call to his parents.

He was delivered home safely.

But school officials said Friday that they reviewed footage that shows the student never made any attempt to get on the bus the day before, even though his classroom is close to where the buses board. They say he walked off campus of his own choosing.

On Wednesday, the district said, the student did miss the bus and the principal had him call home. His mother picked him up.