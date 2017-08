× Man found guilty in 2006 rape of 7-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A guilty verdict has been handed down in the case of a 7-year-old who was raped in 2006.

Nehemiah Rimmer was convicted Thursday of child rape, the district attorney’s office confirmed. Rimmer was 16 at the time of the offense.

His mother was a captain with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and allegedly tried to help cover up the crime. She’s charged with coercion of a witness.