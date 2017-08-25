High school principal accused of fat shaming students with comment about leggings

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A high school principal may lose her job after being accused of body shaming students, WCBD reports.

Heather Taylor is accused of making comments about students weight, appearance, and size when it comes to leggings.

“(Leggings are) meant to wear underneath a long shirt that covers your heiny, or a long sweater of some type, or a dress. It is not meant to be your actual pants, and if you have a shirt that comes to here, then you are showing everything. Yes, everything,” the woman said in the recording.

“The sad thing is with that, ladies — if someone has not told you this before, I’m going to tell you this now — unless you are a size zero or a two, and you wear something like that, even though you are not fat, you look fat,” the woman, reportedly Principal Taylor, said in the recording.

When students reported the comments Taylor claimed she allowed leggings previously because their figures had yet to develop.

The South Carolina dress code states, “leggings, tights, yoga pants and spandex must be worn under clothing that cover to mid-thigh.”

It says nothing about particular sizes.

According to WCIV, Taylor issued a statement Thursday saying she didn’t mean to offend anyone with her words and has met with the students to talk about the incident.

“Yesterday and this morning, I met with each class of the Stratford High School student body. I addressed a comment made during a 10th grade assembly and shared from my heart that my intention was not to hurt or offend any of my students in any way. I assured them all that I am one of their biggest fans and invested in their success. After speaking with our students and receiving their support, I am confident that, together, we are ready to move forward and have a wonderful year. Stratford High is a very caring community, and I want to thank all of our parents and students who have offered their support to me and provided me with an opportunity to directly address their concern. I am very proud to be a Stratford Knight.”