Bartlett woman charged for setting Walmart clothes on fire, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 27-year-old Bartlett woman is facing aggravated arson charges after she was detained at a local Walmart store for allegedly setting clothes on fire.

The incident happened at the location in the 3900 block of Austen Peay Highway early Thursday morning.

According to police records, an employee noticed smoke coming from the clothing section and went to investigate. That’s when she reportedly discovered Joy Cagle setting an article of clothing on fire. She immediately ran to get a co-worker to act as a witness. That employee told police she too saw Cagle setting a smock on fire, which ignited a larger fire.

The pair called for help and began evacuating the building, before detaining the suspect with the help of several other witnesses, police said.

When questioned, the suspect at first told police she didn’t mean to set the clothes on fire. She blamed her ADHD saying she needed a lighter and a fidget spinner to stay busy. She then reportedly changed her story and said another man in the clothing section had set the clothes on fire.

The lighter and several illegal drugs were found in her possession.