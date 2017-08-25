× Banned from Balmoral: Man who shot at grandfather ‘danger to community’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis neighborhood association is regaining peace by having a frequent troublemaker banned from their neighborhood.

Anthony Hughes, 26, pleaded guilty to shooting at his grandfather six times during an argument in March in the 2200 block of Ridgeland Street. His grandfather wasn’t struck, but one of the bullets hit a neighbor’s garage.

It wasn’t the first violent incident involving Hughes, Balmoral neighbors said, though he hadn’t been charged in other cases. Hughes had been living with relatives in the neighborhood.

So the Balmoral Neighborhood Association petitioned the court, calling Hughes a danger to the community.

Hughes was placed on diversion for three years and was ordered to undergo mental health assessment and treatment.

But the sentence came with an unusual condition — that he not visit or live in the East Memphis neighborhood.

District Attorney General Amy Weirich said the case illustrates the new geographic-based Community Prosecution pilot program unveiled earlier this year. So far, prosecutors have been assigned to three police precincts where they become familiar with the area troublemakers, she said.

Criminal Court Judge James Beasley Jr. praised members of the Balmoral Neighborhood Association for attending Hughes’ hearing and for taking an active role in trying to preserve peace and stability in their southeast Memphis community.