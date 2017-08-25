‘Amistad’ to be featured at WLOK’s Stone soul weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the city's biggest events of the year, WLOK's Stone Soul weekend, starts next week.

The annual event has evolved to include not only some of the best gospel music in the world, but now also a film festival highlighting African American movies.

The powerful film "Amistad" is in the line up this year. It's the true story of the uprising on that slave ship and the international legal battle following the capture of those on board.

Sam Pieh used to live in Memphis and his great-great grandfather led the revolt.