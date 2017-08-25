A vigil for Ismael Lopez seeks justice in Southaven police shooting
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — The family of a man shot and killed by Southaven Police
A call for justice for a man shot and killed by Southaven police.
You may remember, Ismael Lopez was mistakenly shot by officers at his home.
Southaven police were searching for a domestic violence suspect but ended up at the wrong house.
They say they shot Lopez because they thought he had a gun.
Lopez’s family is holding a vigil tonight at Jim Saucier park on the northwest drive in Southaven.