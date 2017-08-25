A vigil for Ismael Lopez seeks justice in Southaven police shooting

Posted 7:02 pm, August 25, 2017, by and , Updated at 07:24PM, August 25, 2017

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — The family of a man shot and killed by Southaven Police

A call for justice for a man shot and killed by Southaven police.

You may remember, Ismael Lopez was mistakenly shot by officers at his home.

Southaven police were searching for a domestic violence suspect but ended up at the wrong house.

They say they shot Lopez because they thought he had a gun.

Lopez’s family is holding a vigil tonight at Jim Saucier park on the northwest drive in Southaven.