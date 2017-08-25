× A vigil for Ismael Lopez seeks justice in Southaven police shooting

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — The family of a man shot and killed by Southaven Police

A call for justice for a man shot and killed by Southaven police.

You may remember, Ismael Lopez was mistakenly shot by officers at his home.

Large turnout for the vigil in front of the Police Dept. "I want them to see that we are united." pic.twitter.com/PK9FL46Mmy — Stacy Jacobson (@StacyJacobsonTV) August 25, 2017

Southaven police were searching for a domestic violence suspect but ended up at the wrong house.

They say they shot Lopez because they thought he had a gun.

Lopez’s family is holding a vigil tonight at Jim Saucier park on the northwest drive in Southaven.

Now a planned dance in Lopez's honor. Organizers also say his wife Claudia will speak tonight. pic.twitter.com/5gqXY88wZx — Stacy Jacobson (@StacyJacobsonTV) August 25, 2017

Speaker is now demanding Southaven PD release the name of the officer who shot Lopez. Police tell me tonight they have no new comments. — Stacy Jacobson (@StacyJacobsonTV) August 26, 2017