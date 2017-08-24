× Worried your weed might be laced? Bring it in, police department says

MARKED TREE, Ark. — An Arkansas police department says it will check your marijuana stash to make sure it’s not tainted with fentanyl — just stop by.

The message is on the Marked Tree Police Department page.

It says that if you think your marijuana is laced, bring it by and they’ll test it for you.

The chief and his staff will be glad to test for any fentanyl-tainted marijuana to ensure you’re not being poisoned.

Of course, the special offer may come with a surprise for anyone who brings marijuana to the police station.