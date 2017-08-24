× Ole Miss student shot in the head at University Trails apartment complex

OXFORD, Miss. — A 28-year-old Oxford man is facing serious charges after his girlfriend was shot in the head overnight.

D’Marius Madkins was taken into custody around 12:30 a.m. after officers learned a woman had been shot at the University Trails apartment complex. When first responders arrived, the victim was sitting on the balcony and was able to speak with paramedics before she was flown to the Regional Medical Center in Memphis.

She was listed in critical condition.

Authorities said they recovered the weapon believed to have been used in the shooting at the apartment.

Madkins will be officially charged Thursday afternoon.

Earlier this month, Oxford police were called to the same apartment complex after 23-year-old Alan Clay allegedly assaulted a woman and then kidnapped her.