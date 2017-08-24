× TBI: Suspect shot after pulling gun on Tennessee police dispatcher

JELLICO, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is taking the lead in an officer-involved shooting in the eastern part of the state.

According to a release, a dispatcher with the Jellico Police Department was on duty early Thursday morning when a lone man walked in and brandished a weapon. As quickly as he entered, the suspect left the building and fled to a nearby home on South Myrtle Street.

When officers made the scene, two residents of the home confirmed to police the subject, identified as Derron Ausmus, was inside, but refused to cooperate. That’s when authorities threw tear gas inside the home.

Within minutes, Ausmus allegedly ran out of the home and confronted officers with a gun. He was injured when they returned fire.

First responders airlifted him to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment.