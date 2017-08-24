× Some Samsung Galaxy Note 4 batteries recalled for overheating

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Counterfeit batteries are behind a recent recall involving cell phone batteries.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, FedEx Supply Chain issued a recall for more than 10,000 batteries because they can overheat.

The affected batteries were put into refurbished AT&T Samsung Galaxy Note 4 cell phones through the phone provider’s insurance program from December 2016 to April 2017.

Consumers should stop using the battery immediately, the CPSC said. A replacement battery along with a postage paid box to return the discarded one will be sent to consumers from FedEx Supply Chain for free.

For more information, call FedEx Supply Chain at 1-800-338-0163 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET or online.