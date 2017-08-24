× Shots fired into Raleigh home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Raleigh couple is lucky to be alive after someone fired around 30 shots into their home overnight.

The incident happened around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of Timberwood Drive.

The homeowner says he and his wife were in bed when the gunfire started.

Bullets shattered their front window, a storm door and the windows on both of their vehicles.

Police collected at least 30 shell casings at the scene from three separate weapons.

Investigators believe the suspects targeted the wrong home — since the couple hasn’t been involved in any disputes in the nearly 50 years they’ve lived in the neighborhood.

“Whoever did this, I want them to know that your day is coming,” said the homeowner, who didn’t want to appear on camera.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you have any information about this incident.