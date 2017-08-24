President calls for national healing, praises veterans in Reno

RENO, Nv. — President Donald Trump called for national healing as he praised a large crowd of veterans in Reno, Nevada Wednesday for being examples of patriotism for the country.

“We are one people, with one home, and one great flag,” he said.

“We are not defined by the color of our skin, the figure on our paycheck or the party of our politics,” he said. “We are defined by our shared humanity — by our citizenship in this magnificent nation, and by the love that fills our hearts.”

“It is time to heal the wounds that have divided us, and to seek a new unity based on the common values that unite us.”

The President’s call for unity is a stark contrast in tone from his comments a day earlier at a rally in Phoenix where he tore into members of his own party, fueling reports that he and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are engaged in a bitter feud.

The men reportedly have not spoken in two weeks. The New York Times reported President Trump spoke to McConnell for failing to overhaul Obamacare during a heated phone call earlier this month.

“I said, ‘Mitch – get to work and let’s get it done.'”

Whether feuding is present or not, both men said they will work together to accomplish their shared legislative priorities.