× Memphis Hustle releases its inaugural G-League schedule

MEMPHIS, Tenn- The Memphis Hustle today announced the regular season schedule for its inaugural 2017-18 season in the NBA G League, starting with a weekend back-to-back, Nov. 4 and 5 to tip-off action at Landers Center, in Southaven, Miss. The Hustle will make its franchise debut on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. against the Sioux Falls Skyforce, before returning to action the following night against the Salt Lake City Stars at 5 p.m. The team will play 23 home games at Landers Center, 24 road games and two games at NBA G League Showcase 2018 in Mississauga, Ontario, from Jan. 10-13. On Friday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m., the Hustle will take the floor at FedExForum against the Salt Lake City Stars. All regular season games will be streamed via Facebook Live with a full broadcast schedule to be announced at a later date.

With the release of the schedule, the Hustle have made available all-new ticket packages for the 2017-18 season today. Fans can purchase Season Tickets starting at $8 per game that will feature multiple Season Ticket Member benefits, including member discounts on gear and merchandise, playoff ticket priority for both the Memphis Hustle and Memphis Grizzlies, invitations to select Grizzlies games during the 2017/18 season and more. Floor seats and courtside tables are still available.

The Hustle will also offer half-season and six-game flex packs, giving fans the ability to choose which games they receive. Half-season flex packs start at $9 per game and six-game flex packs start at $10 per game. In addition, the Hustle is accepting $50 group deposits for those looking to bring a group of 15-or-more to a game. For more information or to purchase Season Tickets, flex packs or to reserve group tickets, fans can call 901.888.HOOP and press 6. Single Game Tickets will be available for purchase starting this fall at all Ticketmaster locations, Ticketmaster.com, the Landers Center Box Office, online at memphishustle.com or by calling (901) 888-HOOP at later date.

Hustle fans will be able to catch the action on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday in 16 of the 24 games the team plays at home, with six of those games paired as back-to-backs and includes the first nine home games in franchise history. The Hustle also play six of the first eight games at home.

Fans will be able to ring in 2018 with a New Year’s Eve matchup at Landers Center, against the Northern Arizona Suns at 1 p.m. before a month of January that features a season-long five-game trip away from home, including the NBA G League Showcase 2018. Also featured on the schedule are six back-to-backs, with the first three being played exclusively at home. NBA G League Showcase 2018 dates and opponents will be announced at a later date.

In accordance with the expansive growth of the NBA G League, the Hustle has been placed in the Western Conference’s Midwest Division along with the Iowa Wolves, Oklahoma City Blue and Sioux Falls Skyforce. Of its 48 home and away games, the team will play 40 games against Western Conference foes and eight games total against Eastern Conference opponents. The Hustle match up with Midwest Division foes four times apiece, as well as four matchups with defending Western Conference champion Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

