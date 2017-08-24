× Lottery: 193k winning tickets sold in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — You may not have won the $758 million Powerball jackpot, but don’t throw away that ticket just yet.

According to the Tennessee Lottery, more than 193,000 winning tickets were sold in Tennessee, including a $200,000 ticket purchased in Arlington, two in Antioch, and one each in Denmark and Knoxville.

Another $50,000 ticket was sold in Antioch as well.

But don’t discourage. Even if you didn’t match all of the numbers you could still be eligible for a prize. According to the rules of the game, just matching one number makes you a winner, even if it is just $4. Matching four numbers gets you at least $100 with the increments increasing as you go up.

For more information on the rules of the game, click here.

The big prize, $758 million, was sold in Massachusetts.

