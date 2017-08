× Help paint the town in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s time to paint the town red, blue or yellow.

A new mural is going up in Downtown Memphis and your help is needed to get it done.

And don’t worry. Organizers said no matter your skill level is with a paint brush, you can still make your mark on the project.

We spent time at 100 North Main with Penelope Houston from the Downtown Memphis Commission and artist Siphne Aaye.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

