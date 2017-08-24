Fiona the baby hippo getting her own show

Fiona, Bibi and Henry were introduced in Hippo Cove's outdoor pool before the Cincinnati Zoo opened, supervised by their care team. The short introduction went well. Bibi intervened when Henry got too close to Fiona, which was exactly what the care team hoped to see.
CREDIT:
Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden
Fiona, Bibi and Henry were introduced in Hippo Cove's outdoor pool before the Cincinnati Zoo opened, supervised by their care team. The short introduction went well. Bibi intervened when Henry got too close to Fiona, which was exactly what the care team hoped to see.
CREDIT:
Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden
CINCINNATI, Ohio — A baby hippo with a big following will get her own Facebook show, a Cincinnati station reports.
“The Fiona Show” will premiere Aug. 29 with video from her birth at the Cincinnati Zoo in January.
Fiona was born premature and was half the weight she should have been. She’s doing fine now, after efforts to save her.
Her story of survival will also be told in a book due out in February.