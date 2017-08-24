× Fiona the baby hippo getting her own show

CINCINNATI, Ohio — A baby hippo with a big following will get her own Facebook show, a Cincinnati station reports.

“The Fiona Show” will premiere Aug. 29 with video from her birth at the Cincinnati Zoo in January.

Fiona was born premature and was half the weight she should have been. She’s doing fine now, after efforts to save her.

Her story of survival will also be told in a book due out in February.