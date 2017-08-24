Family captures ghostly figure on camera in New Mexico

CLOVIS, N.M. — “As soon as I saw it, my hair stood up.”

A young couple’s dinner was interrupted when security cameras captured a ghostly figure outside their New Mexico home.

Breanna Hernandez told KRQE her husband happened to look up and saw a strange image on the screen. While a little blurry, the couple said there’s no way the object seen moving outside their door could have been a person.

They’re leaning towards a supernatural explanation.

“This one is definitely brighter. You can see it 100 percent and you can see the movement of either arms or legs going with the body as it goes by,” she told the news station while watching the video.

Whether others believe them or not, the couple said they are now 100 percent convinced it was something that goes bump in the night.