Elderly couple’s home shot up: ‘Whoever did this, I want them to know that your day is coming’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A long-time resident of Raleigh wants it known: He's fed up with the crime seeping into his neighborhood.

On Wednesday night, he and his wife woke up to nearly 30 bullets flying through their home of 50 years.

Thankfully, the couple wasn't hurt.

"We ain't never done a thing, and I just about had it," said the victim, who asked to remain anonymous.

The 75-year-old told WREG the bullets shattered glass, pierced the brick and tore through walls.

To top it off, police believe the shooter hit the wrong house.

"Whoever did this, I want them to know that your day is coming," said the victim.

He said he's watched crime creep across the city, into his neighborhood and now, it's literally hit his home.

"Nobody wants to take care or take responsibility. It's a shame! It really is!" he said.

The neighborhood association president, Isadore Harris, said he knows where the trouble is coming from.

"We have a couple homes on this street we are looking into and trying to ask these landlords to ask these people to move out," he said. "I'm just disappointed it happened to these people. They are some of the kindest people on this street."

As for the elderly couple, it's not like they can just pick up and move. This is their home. Their pride and joy. They were here long before the crime.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.