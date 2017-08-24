× Crime Stoppers launches billboard campaign to find 2-year-old’s killer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Crime Stoppers has launched a billboard campaign to help find the person(s) involved in the murder of two-year-old Laylah Washington.

The electronic billboards have gone up in places around the city. They state the reward is more than $20,000 and they’re asking people to call Crime Stoppers with any information that might be of use to police.

Laylah was shot and killed while sitting in the backseat of her mother’s car during a road rage incident back in June.

Police said there have been very few leads or calls to Crime Stoppers.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.