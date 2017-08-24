Clarksdale judge threatened, police believe it’s over his removal of Mississippi flag from courtroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLARKSDALE, Miss. — Documents obtained by News Channel 3 reveal threatening posts on social media directed at Judge Carlos Moore. Police say it's possible the posts stem from Moore's decision to remove the controversial Mississippi state flag from his courtroom in July.

One post stated, "Your not untouchable you can't hide behind the court system or closed doors if I were you I would start checking my surroundings."

Another person replied, "You're a piece of **** I guess you need a bullet in the head."

That was followed by this post: "Terminate him."

Warrants have been issued for Paul Millwood and Jeff Porch for cyberstalking-email threats and harassment.

"We're working with the social media site to try to determine where their location may be," Assistant Clarksdale Police Chief Robbie Linley said.

Linley says right now there doesn't appear to be anything linking the men to a hate group, but he says his department is actively looking for the two men.

"We take any threat against any of our sitting judges. Whether they are in our jurisdiction, whether they are a county judge, a city judge, a circuit judge...we take those very serious. And we're going to do everything we can to prosecute anyone that makes any physical threats against those individuals."

Linley says additional officers have been assigned to the municipal court building where Moore sits. He was not in his chambers Thursday.

Police will also be checking to see if Millwood or Porch knew Moore or ever appeared before him in court.

In the meantime, Coahoma County resident James believes no one should be threatened over whether the the state flag flies or not.

"We all go to learn to live in the world and get along with one another no matter what the symbol there is on the flag or what symbol people have on their cars. That's how I feel about it."