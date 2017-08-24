Caught on Camera: Kentucky bus driver pushes car with family inside

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A bus driver is off the job after witnesses say he hit a car then pushed it and the people inside more than 100 feet through a parking lot.

The family told WAVE they were taking their daughter to her first day of school when the unthinkable suddenly happened. A bus slammed into the rear passenger side door, and continued to shove the car as witnesses shouted for him to stop.

In the video, you can even hear the driver pounding on the horn, but still the bus driver didn’t let off the gas.

The local school district confirmed 46 students were on board when the incident occurred. They were also reportedly yelling at the driver.

The family said it appeared the driver could not see or hear them, so he may not have seen the car at all, but authorities and the school district aren’t taking any changes.

“We are aware of the video and our initial review shows a blatant disregard for safety. We are legally required to go through a process,” the school district said in a released statement.

An investigation is underway and the driver has been removed from his job.