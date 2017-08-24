Book, award highlights African American owned businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — $10 billion.That's the local buying power of African Americans in Memphis, but many are not making a significant effort to use that money to support black-owned businesses.

In fact, renowned author Maggie Anderson will be in Memphis Thursday to inspire more of us to support these businesses. Her book "Our Black year" details her own year-long commitment to shop only from black-owned shops and companies, and the challenges she faced in doing so.

She'll be here for the Best in Black Awards, which annually shines a light on some of the best African American businesses in Memphis.

It's put on by the New Tri-State Defender and it's president and publisher, Bernal Smith.