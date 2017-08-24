× Police: Woman detained after starting fire inside Austin Peay Walmart

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local woman has been detained after starting a fire inside a local Walmart store.

The incident happened at the location in the 3900 block of Austin Peay Highway.

According to police, they received a 911 call from the store around 7 a.m. and took the woman in for questioning. It appears no charges have been filed at this point.

Thankfully no one inside was hurt.

A WREG crew overheard Walmart employees telling customers the store will be closed for the day.