Police: Woman detained after starting fire inside Austin Peay Walmart
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local woman has been detained after starting a fire inside a local Walmart store.
The incident happened at the location in the 3900 block of Austin Peay Highway.
According to police, they received a 911 call from the store around 7 a.m. and took the woman in for questioning. It appears no charges have been filed at this point.
Thankfully no one inside was hurt.
A WREG crew overheard Walmart employees telling customers the store will be closed for the day.
35.149534 -90.048980