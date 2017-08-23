× Three-year-old critical following accidental shooting

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A 3-year-old child is still fighting for his life following what police say was an accidental shooting in West Memphis, Arkansas.

Authorities have not released an official statement, but are expected to release new information Wednesday morning.

On the scene Tuesday night, neighbors told WREG’s Kristen Holloway the child’s parents were involved in a domestic dispute inside an apartment at Arrington Estates when the child picked a gun up and accidentally shot himself.

The gun was reportedly on the table.

The child was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

At last check, no one had been taken into custody as officers were still conducting initial interviews.