The Peabody Hotel hosting job fair today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —The Peabody Hotel is hosting a job fair today to fill more than 40 open positions.

The job fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the “South’s Grand Hotel,” Downtown on Union Avenue. Jobs range from guest services and bartenders to engineering positions.

Applicants are asked to dress professionally and bring a copy of their resume or job history.

More details can be found by clicking this link and following the Careers link at the bottom of the page.