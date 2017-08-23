× ‘Suspicious’ fire damages southeast Memphis warehouse, cars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators are trying to figure out how a fire started overnight at a southeast Memphis salvage yard.

The fire reportedly started around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on Hungerford Road near Shelby Drive.

When firefighters arrived, they were forced to use aerial trucks to fight the blaze as the gate was blocked by a burning car.

In the end a warehouse was damaged along with several vehicles on the lot.

Officials said they believe the fire was intentionally set.

If you can help in the investigation, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.