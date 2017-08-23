× Shooting at Riverview Park now being investigated as a homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man who was shot and robbed at a local park has died, police say.

According to authorities, a passerby spotted 47-year-old Kevin Jefferson in the parking lot of the Riverview Park on Kansas Street in the early morning hours on July 30. He was reportedly on the ground, suffering from a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived, the victim told them his name, birthday and that the suspect stole his Buick Lesabre. He was then rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

He died several days later on August 18.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information that could be helpful to police, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.