Shelby County jailer suspended after N-word post

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County jailer has been suspended with pay, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday, after sharing an N-word laced meme on Facebook.

Mark Twilla posted the meme to a private Facebook group for law enforcement officers Saturday. He also compares two of his colleagues to the man pictured in the meme.

When WREG asked Twilla about the post, he would only say: “Sir, have a blessed day, OK?”

But Memphians WREG spoke to were outraged and offended by the post, which many of them called racist.

“It’s a modern-day racist type thing,” said Jermail Rutherford.

“I feel that’s racist and I mean that, you know what I’m saying?” said Tremaine Cain.

But not everyone thought what Twilla did was wrong.

“Why should he be suspended for speaking his mind?” said Dee Anderson.

A spokesman for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said he couldn’t comment about the post since it was under investigation, but he told us the office has a social media policy with which all employees are familiar.