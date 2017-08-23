× Rosenthal to have Tommy John surgery

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis’ bullpen issues go from bad to worse.

Cardinals General Manager Michael Girsch announcing that closer Trevor Rosenthal will undergo Tommy John surgery on his ailing right elbow and will not only miss the rest of this season, but most if not all of 2018 as well.

Rosenthal informed the Cardinals of pain in his elbow while warming up for a game in Boston back on August 16th. After consulting two different doctors, Rosenthal and the team made the decision to have the season-ending surgery.

In his last eight appearances before the injury, Rosenthal was 1-0 with 7 saves, finishing the season with 76 strikeouts in almost 48 innings of work.