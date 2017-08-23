Robbery suspects didn’t know they swiped a GPS tracker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A GPS tracker hidden in stolen cash is how police reportedly caught up with a pair of armed robbery suspects.

Investigators said the duo went through several neighborhoods on a crazy crime spree that included kidnapping, a robbery at a pawn shop and breaking into a home to hide from officers.

Let's start from the beginning.

A man said two strangers got into his car at Lamar and American Way Tuesday evening, held him at gunpoint and forced him to drive to Cash America Pawn on Lamar. The men reportedly put on green ski masks, cocked their guns and barged in.

Police said they forced four employees, a customer and her kid on the ground as they swiped money from the cash register and diamonds from the jewelry display. They stuffed it all into a plastic bag before booking it.

"Approximately got a call about 6:20 saying someone got dragged out of my house," said a woman who was too afraid to show her face.

She said the suspects broke into her home in Orange Mound minutes later.

"What's going on? I had yellow tape around my house. My doors. Everywhere!" she said.

The woman said the pair had kicked in her back door and tried to lay low in her house, but what they weren't anticipating was a GPS tracker apparently hidden in that stolen cash.

"They had one person hiding in the house. One person coming out with his hands up," she said.

She later found out one of the suspects was her old neighbor she hasn't seen in a long time.

Cazell Alford and Jerome Johnson were booked at 201 Poplar on kidnapping, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary charges.

In all, police list eight victims in the crime spree.

"Violated. Just came in here and broke into my home," said the woman.

She said there could have been more victims. Her 17-year-old daughter was supposed to be home but picked up a shift at work at the last minute.

We reached out to Cash America Pawn, but they told us they didn't have a comment.