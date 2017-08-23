× Reports: Hugh Freeze dialed at least 12 numbers associated with escort services

OXFORD, Miss. — Former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze used his university-issued phone to dial at least a dozen different numbers associated escort services, ESPN reported.

The calls reportedly took place over a 33-month period beginning back in April 2014, and most of them were less than two minutes long.

According to sources, the university first began looking into his records when another former head coach, Houston Nutt, tipped them off to a phone call that was made from a university phone.

WREG has learned attorneys for Nutt had made an open records request as they prepared to file a lawsuit against the University of Mississippi and Hugh Freeze for an alleged breach of contract. All personal calls were redacted from the records, but one number that was found to be associated with an escort service remained on the list.

At a news conference in July, Ole Miss Athletic Director Ross Bjork announced Freeze had resigned after they uncovered a “pattern of personal misconduct inconsistent with the standards we expect from the leader of our football team.”

Though Freeze resigned, Bjork said if he hadn’t, he would have been fired. There’s a termination clause in his contract for “moral turpitude.”

Bjork said he did not receive a buyout or settlement.