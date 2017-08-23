× Pizza Hut delivery driver ambushed, robbed by group at gunpoint

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Pizza Hut delivery driver was ambushed and held at gunpoint in Midtown.

The driver is recovering after Memphis Police officers say she was attacked at an apartment complex off Melrose.

The gunmen are still on the run. Five people are wanted in the heist of the unsuspecting pizza delivery driver.

The woman told police she showed up to some apartments off Melrose around 10 p.m. Tuesday with a delivery from Pizza Hut.

A woman waiting on the steps outside said, “Oh good, you’re the pizza lady. I’m the one who placed the order.”

She went inside to supposedly grab some cash.

At the same time, the victim noticed two women and two men approaching her.

The women ordered the driver to give them everything she had. One pulled a gun, pointed it at the victim’s leg. The other apparently said, “Just shoot her.”

The victim, armed only with the delivery pizza, threw down two bags of food she was carrying and put her hands in the air.

She had been ambushed.

The group attacked her, took $25 cash and the food and then left.

Surprisingly, neighbors didn’t hear the terrifying commotion.

On Wednesday, the victim told WREG she didn’t want to go on camera but is thankful to be alive.

The victim said police officers are working to see if there is any surveillance video in the area. She said the suspects may have been driving a silver Hyundai Elantra.