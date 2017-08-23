× Pedestrian fatally struck on I-40 in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. —The Arkansas State Police are investigating the death of a pedestrian in West Memphis.

The accident happened early Wednesday morning in the eastbound lanes of I-40 between Mound City and the weigh station at mile marker 282.

Authorities said the pedestrian was killed, and now troopers have shutdown two lanes of traffic as they begin their investigation.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution if traveling through this area.