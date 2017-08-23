× Mother accused of taking 7-year-old son charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The mother accused of kidnapping her 7-year-old son is now facing felony charges.

Cassandra Rogers was arrested Tuesday and charged with custodial interference after she took Christian Rogers from a home in the 4100 block of Florida Street.

Memphis police’s aviation and K-9 unites helped in the search.

The child was eventually located in the 200 block of South Fourth Street around 8 p.m. and Cassandra was detained.

Police said Cassandra does not have custody of the child, but wouldn’t provide any other details.