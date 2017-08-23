Forrest City Schools investigating report of knife on bus

FORREST CITY, Ark. — Forrest City School District officials are investigating after a mother said a student brought a knife on her child’s school bus Wednesday morning.

In a widely viewed Facebook Live video, Naomi Clark said a school bus driver can be seen confiscating a knife from a pink backpack.

Forrest City Schools could not immediately confirm that a knife was confiscated, but said it is investigating the matter.

“We are aware of the video being circulated via social media regarding an incident on one of our buses,” district public relations director Kendall Owens said. “We are investigating to ensure that the appropriate disciplinary action is taken and the appropriate authorities are notified.”

Owens confirmed that no injuries were reported.

The incident allegedly took place near one of the bus stops in Forrest City, he said.

WREG’s Troy Washington is on her way to Forrest City to find out more.

Viewer discretion is strongly advised due to language in the video below: