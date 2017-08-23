Dogs in custody after attack as deputies consider next steps in investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — Seven mixed-breed dogs were seized in connection with Tuesday morning's attack on 82-year-old Sheena Rose.

The dogs are being held at the Marshall County Sheriff's Department as the investigation continues into Rose's mauling on Whippoorwill Road near Byhalia.

It was a sight neighbor Chelsey Brock will never forget.

"I know she struggled from the side of the road to the middle. And then they just took her to the ground. And she was pretty messed up," Brock said.

Rose was half a mile from her home when the attack happened.

Officials say none of the dogs are registered or vaccinated as required by the county.

"A male subject claimed a few of the canines we seized. And he informed us there was a female that was owner of some of the canines as well," Maj. David Cook with the Marshall County Sheriff's Department said.

Cook would not release the names of the owners because neither has been charged with a crime, but he stressed the county prosecutor is reviewing the incident.

A neighbor, who did not want to be identified, says the dogs came from a mobile home on Whippoorwill as well as from a property directly across the street. The neighbor told us she'd seen the dogs sitting in a gravel driveway a few feet from where Rose was attacked.

Cook urges residents to be cautious when walking, and he has a stern warning for dog owners.

"Dog owners need to be mindful to follow the county ordinance. And there's a copy available of the county ordinance, if they wish to get one, at the Chancery Clerk's Office here in Marshall County at the courthouse."