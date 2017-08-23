× Cohen seeks to block federal spending at Trump-owned businesses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Congressman Steve Cohen has introduced amendments to prohibit federal spending at hotels, resorts and businesses owned by President Donald Trump.

The Memphis Democrat, who last week filed articles of impeachment against Trump, said Congress should not allow Trump and his family to profit from holding office.

Past presidents have divested themselves of businesses that could lead to profiting from federal spending, in conflict with the Constitution’s emoluments clause. Cohen is also involved with other members of Congress in a lawsuit against Trump for alleged violations of this clause.

“The President’s refusal to divest from his privately owned businesses creates a conflict of interest when steering federal spending to his resorts and other businesses,” Cohen said in a news release.

Cohen cited press reports stating that Trump spent 40 of his 181 full days in office at a Trump-branded golf course, and that the Secret Service has spent $73,000 on golf cart rentals at Trump properties.

The House is scheduled to vote on an appropriations package in September.