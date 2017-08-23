Charlottesville covers Confederate monuments with tarps

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Workers in Charlottesville, Virginia, placed large black tarps Wednesday over two monuments to Confederate military generals, according to video from CNN affiliate WVIR.

The statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee in Emancipation Park and the statue of Gen. Stonewall Jackson in Justice Park were each covered with tarp on Wednesday. The two monuments were the focus of violent protests earlier this month.

Hunting down fabric swaths large enough to drape over the monuments of Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson had proven tough, the City Council clerk, Paige Rice, told CNN. But by Wednesday morning, the shrouds were on their way, she said.

“The drapes have been ordered and may be in place by the end of the week, pending department resources to properly secure them at both statues,” she said.

“The tarps came in earlier than we expected and we had staff available today to cover up the monuments so that is what we did,” said Joe Rice, Charlottesville communications coordinator.

At a heated meeting Monday, the Charlottesville City Council unanimously voted to cover the two statues in black.

Meanwhile in Memphis, City Council is discussing several options to deal with Confederate statues, including covering them.