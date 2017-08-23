× ATF: Last member of ‘robbery crew’ in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —The last member of a crew wanted in connection with 30 robberies and thefts in the Memphis area has been captured, officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms said Wednesday.

Tavares Clayborn and four other men were under investigation by the Memphis Police Department and ATF agents since 2016.

His criminal partners had already been taken into federal custody.

Clayborn has several federal charges including the use a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, conspiracy to commit a Hobbs Act robbery, felon in possession of a firearm and carrying a firearm in furtherance of a federal crime of violence.