× Arrest in July 4th murder of Marathon Clerk caught on camera

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police say a cold-blooded killer who gunned down a gas station clerk in South Memphis last month is behind bars and tips from the public helped put him there.

The robbery and shooting of Shahid Zamar was recently featured on WREG’s Manhunt Monday. Police said this week Alonzo Freeman turned himself in and confessed to killing Zamar.

Surveillance cameras at the Marathon Gas Station on South Parkway East showed a man walk behind the counter on the morning of July 4, shoot Zamar and then walk out of the store with a cash register.

Stolen items from the store were recovered at an abandoned duplex on Texas Street about a block away and Freeman was later developed as a suspect.

Freeman is charged with first degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.