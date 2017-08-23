× Armed robbery suspect caught on camera

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Surveillance video of a wanted robbery suspect has been released by Memphis police.

The alleged robbery happened Saturday, August 19, at the Airways Inn at 2375 Airways Boulevard.

Employees told police the suspect robbed the business at gunpoint then fled westbound with $1,600 in cash.

Prior to the incident, authorities said the suspect was seen at another motel in the 3800 block of American Way, but left without incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.