Victims robbed at gunpoint while walking home in Cooper-Young

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for two armed suspects following a violent encounter in the Cooper- Young area.

The victims had just left Cafe Ole Monday evening and were walking down Tanglewood Street when two men approached them near Felix Avenue.

One man had a shirt tied around his head and was carrying a handgun while the second was armed with a shotgun. They ordered the pair not to move, robbed them and then hit the man in the face before taking off.

The victims were able to make their way back to Cooper and Young where they called for police.

Both are expected to be okay.

If you can help authorities in this case, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.